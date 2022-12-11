Malaysian T20 league set to boost participation of players from Associate nation

Cricketers from associate nation will finally get a chance to rub shoulders with the best in the world when the Malaysian T20 league is held in June-July next year.

A total of five teams will take part in the Malaysian T20 League, where it will be mandatory to have associate nation players in the squad.

The IPG Group, which has organised three editions of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), has signed a long-term agreement with the Malaysian Cricket Association for the conduct of this T20 tournament.

Malaysia is an associate member of ICC, ranked 28th in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings.

''We are really excited to start a T20 league in Malaysia. We believe that a T20 league like this can unearth some of the best cricketing talents in the country and help strengthen the Malaysian cricket team,'' Anil Mohan, Founder and CEO of IPG was quoted as saying in a release.

Associate nations such as Scotland, Namibia and UAE had produced some stunning performances against the top teams during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

''In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, we saw the potential of associate nations as they caused many upsets against top teams and our aim is to take the Malaysian cricket team to those heights,'' Mohan said.

