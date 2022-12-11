Left Menu

Golf-Strydom stays calm to win maiden DP World Tour title

South Africa's Ockie Strydom carded a final-round 69 to claim a maiden title on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday.

11-12-2022
South Africa's Ockie Strydom carded a final-round 69 to claim a maiden title on the DP World Tour with a two-shot victory at the Alfred Dunhill Championship on Sunday. South African Strydom started the final round level on 15 under par with Scott Jamieson (76) but suffered a setback on the ninth with a double-bogey at the unique Leopard Creek course which borders the Kruger National Park.

He rallied, however, to secure four birdies in the next five holes and ease to victory on 18 under par, ahead of Spaniard Adrian Otaegui (68) and England's Laurie Canter (64). "My wife and parents are probably crying at home," Strydom said. "This is my favourite place, the course is looking phenomenal, the best I have ever seen it. It's in the bush and I'm calm in the bush."

Strydom has now earned his card to play on the DP World Cup in the 2023 season.

