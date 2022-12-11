Cricket-India captain Rohit to miss first test against Bangladesh

Left Menu

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the first of two tests this month against Bangladesh, the board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday. Rohit did not play in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday after a blow to his thumb sustained while fielding in the previous game. Abhimanyu Easwaran will replace Rohit in the team for the first test.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 21:04 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the first of two tests this month against Bangladesh, the board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday. Rohit did not play in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Saturday after a blow to his thumb sustained while fielding in the previous game.

Abhimanyu Easwaran will replace Rohit in the team for the first test. Fast bowler Mohammad Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are missing the test series due to injuries and will be replaced by Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar.

KL Rahul will captain the side and fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been added to the squad. India's updated squad for Bangladesh Tests:

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

