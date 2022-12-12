Left Menu

Anurag Thakur reviews upgradation of Sigra Stadium in Varanasi

Shri Thakur thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and said that through this grand event, the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is being realized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 17:46 IST
Anurag Thakur reviews upgradation of Sigra Stadium in Varanasi
Shri Thakur thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and said that through this grand event, the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is being realized. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur said that two cultures are uniting through literature, culture and sports and other genres at the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' event. He inaugurated the friendly Table Tennis match organized today as a part of the eight day long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam - Sports Summit'.

Shri Anurag Thakur inspected and reviewed the upgradation of the Sigra Stadium in Varanasi. He proposed changes for the betterment of the stadium upgradation work. He also conducted space audit of various offices of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in Varanasi. He visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered his prayers.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Anurag Thakur said that in the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' event, various programs of literature and culture are taking place and as such the initiative of connecting North and South through sports is also happening. He also said that the linkages between North and South reflect our ancient traditions which are more than thousands of years old.

Shri Thakur thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and said that through this grand event, the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is being realized. He also said that enthusiasm which is being seen among the players today, the same passion is also seen among the players of participating teams from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Shri Thakur also said that the people of Tamil Nadu are not only getting an opportunity to visit 'Kashi Vishwanath' but are also getting acquainted with the art and culture of this place, which is a matter of pride for all. He interacted with all the players from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022