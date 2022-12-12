Anurag Thakur reviews upgradation of Sigra Stadium in Varanasi

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Anurag Thakur said that two cultures are uniting through literature, culture and sports and other genres at the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' event. He inaugurated the friendly Table Tennis match organized today as a part of the eight day long 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam - Sports Summit'.

Shri Anurag Thakur inspected and reviewed the upgradation of the Sigra Stadium in Varanasi. He proposed changes for the betterment of the stadium upgradation work. He also conducted space audit of various offices of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in Varanasi. He visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offered his prayers.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Anurag Thakur said that in the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' event, various programs of literature and culture are taking place and as such the initiative of connecting North and South through sports is also happening. He also said that the linkages between North and South reflect our ancient traditions which are more than thousands of years old.

Shri Thakur thanked the Prime Minister for his initiative of Kashi Tamil Sangamam and said that through this grand event, the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is being realized. He also said that enthusiasm which is being seen among the players today, the same passion is also seen among the players of participating teams from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Shri Thakur also said that the people of Tamil Nadu are not only getting an opportunity to visit 'Kashi Vishwanath' but are also getting acquainted with the art and culture of this place, which is a matter of pride for all. He interacted with all the players from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

