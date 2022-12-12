Asia Rugby 7's Championship: Indian U18 Girls team wins silver

The U/18 girls team won the silver medal losing to UAE 26-5 in the final at the recently concluded U18 Asia Rugby Sevens held at Kathmandu in Nepal. The tournament was held on the 10th and the 11th of December with five countries participating in the girls' pool and eight countries participating in the boys' pool.

UAE is the only team to have beaten India as they registered comprehensive victories against Thailand, Nepal and Malaysia in the previous rounds. This equals their record performance of winning the silver medal at the previous edition held in 2021. "It's been a gratifying and rewarding 12 months for Rugby India. We now have gained silver in the u18s at the end of 2021, silver in the U20 in Uzbekistan, silver in the women's this year in Jakarta and now with this silver it makes us 4 silvers in a row. There is a clear 3 tiered structure for the women to move into the top rung into the future. The U18 boys have gotten the 4th place which mirrors the 4th place of the U20 boys also got. It's a solid start for them to work upwards to the top 3. We have work to do in the men's but this tournament is a lovely way to round up our ambitions and intentions for the 21-22 season. We can safely say, mission accomplished and lots to do in future. Lastly, thank you to Nepal Rugby for hosting us with wonderful facilities and excellent warmth and hospitality and Asia Rugby for inviting India to participate." Said Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India after the girls won the silver medal at this tournament.

The boys team finished a strong fourth in their first-ever outing at a tournament of this stature. India qualified by a whisker for the semi-finals where they were outplayed by UAE 36-0 to pit them against Malaysia for the bronze medal match. The bronze medal match was won by Malaysia with a score of 36-5 to nudge India out of the podium but put them on the map as strong contenders on the Asia level. The Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is the sole governing body for the sport of Rugby in India. The IRFU, responsible for the growth and development of the sport of Rugby across the country, is recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Govt. of India and is a full member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Asian Rugby Football Union (ARFU) and World Rugby. (ANI)

