Karnataka shooter Divya crowned women's air pistol national champion

Karnataka shooter Divya T.S, won her maiden women's 10m air pistol national title, getting the better of Uttar Pradesh's Sanskriti Bana 16-14 in a close gold medal encounter here at the MP Academy Shooting range in Bhopal in 65th National Shooting Championship Competitions (65th NSCC) in Pistol events. Haryana's Rhythm Sangwan won bronze. Olympian Manu Bhaker won the junior women's air pistol with a similarly tight 17-13 victory over Telangana's Esha Singh. Rhythm was yet again in bronze position however she did win the gold in the Youth category, with a 16-12 win over Sanskriti.

In the women's air pistol, Manu topped the field with 583, Divya ranked third with 578 and Sanskriti fourth with 577. Rhythm was sixth with 575. Divya then topped the ranking round with a score of 254.2 while Sanskriti Bana was second with 251.6. In the juniors, Manu topped the top eights with a score of 252.4, 0.5 ahead of second-placed Esha. Rhythm finished with 248. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)