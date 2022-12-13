Left Menu

Soccer-Ten Hag wants Maguire to replicate England form at United

Maguire lost his first-team spot for United in August but the 29-year-old started every game for England in Qatar, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France. "It's clear he is good enough to play at the highest level," Ten Hag said at United's training camp in Spain.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 10:35 IST
Soccer-Ten Hag wants Maguire to replicate England form at United
Erik ten Hag Image Credit: Wikimedia

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said centre back Harry Maguire had a really good World Cup and urged him to replicate his England form at the club when the Premier League restarts. Maguire lost his first-team spot for United in August but the 29-year-old started every game for England in Qatar, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

"It's clear he is good enough to play at the highest level," Ten Hag said at United's training camp in Spain. "He had a period in Manchester where he performed badly and then, of course, there are difficulties. For England, he has good games almost all the time.

"We want him to bring that back to Manchester with him so he can bring it on the pitch for United. "I think he had a really good World Cup. He was really consistent. When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects."

United return to action on Dec. 21 with a home League Cup tie against Burnley before hosting Nottingham Forest in the league on Dec. 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022