Kyrgios, Kokkinakis win Fans' Favorite Doubles Team at 2022 ATP awards

The pair had another reason to rejoice at the end of the year after an exceptional season in which they won the Australian Open doubles title and made their debut at the Nitto ATP Finals.

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:03 IST
Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis (Photo: Twitter@AustralianOpen). Image Credit: ANI
Australian pair of Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have been chosen as the Fans' Favorite Doubles Team at the 2022 ATP awards adding to their stellar year. The pair had another reason to rejoice at the end of the year after an exceptional season in which they won the Australian Open doubles title and made their debut at the Nitto ATP Finals.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis defeated the pair of Lukasz Kubot and Wesley Koolhof in the finals of the Australian Open 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets to win the title. The popular duo and lifelong friends kicked off the season with a splash on home turf, capturing the year's first Grand Slam, Australian Open. Each of their matches in Melbourne was played in a festive atmosphere, and that theme remained as they achieved global success.

"Just wanted to say a massive thank you for voting us, me and Nick, as your fans' favourite ATP Doubles Team of the Year. It's been a hell of a year, winning our first Grand Slam on home soil in Australia. Crazy atmosphere down there, the support we've gotten all year has been amazing. Thanks again and hopefully we can keep it rolling. We'll see you all in January. Thank you," said Kokkinakis as quoted by ATP Tour. In addition to their Australian Open victory, they advanced to the Miami semi-finals and won the Atlanta title. Their results secured them a spot at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where they won their first round-robin match.

"Me and Thanasi never thought we were going to be here at the [Nitto ATP Finals]. We always thought we could do some good things together, but to put a year [together] consistently like this and we didn't even play, we played maybe six or seven events or something the experience has been cool," expressed Kygrios. The singles stars have proven they belong on the doubles court with the greatest of the game, and fans will be hoping they continue to light up the ATP Tour together in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

