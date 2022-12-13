Left Menu

LPL: Galle Gladiators down Kandy Falcons by 12 runs, Thanuka scores brilliant 70

Thanuka was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his half-century

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 16:04 IST
LPL: Galle Gladiators down Kandy Falcons by 12 runs, Thanuka scores brilliant 70
A visual from the match. (Photo- LPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Galle Gladiators beat Kandy Falcons by 12 runs at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in their match at the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 in Pallekele. Batting first on Monday, the Galle Gladiators posted a competitive total of 153 for the loss of 6 wickets.

For Kandy Falcons, Pathum Nissanka and Andre Fletcher opened the innings. However, Fletcher was sent back to the pavilion by Thushara for 8 runs. Ashen Bandara was the team's highest scorer with 41 not out of 30 balls. His innings included 3 boundaries and 1 six. However, he did not get any support from the other end as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Towards the end of the innings, Chamika Karunaratne scored 32 from 15 balls, but his knock went into vain as Kandy Falcons fell short of the target. For Galle Gladiators, Nuwan Thushara and Lakshan Sandakan were the picks of the bowlers as they scalped 2/26 and 2/22 respectively from their allotted 4 overs. Meanwhile, Imad Wasim took 1/15.

Earlier, after winning the toss, Galle Gladiators elected to bat first. For Galle Gladiators, Thanuka Dabare and Captain Kusal Mendis opened the innings. Thanuka played a brilliant knock. He scored a superb 70 runs from 51 balls. His innings included 6 boundaries and 2 sixes. The Galle Gladiators suffered early blows which left them reeling at 4/10. Towards the end of the innings, Nuwanidu Fernando made a blistering 56 from 50 balls, which included 5 boundaries. For, Kandy Falcons, Carlos Brathwaite was the pick of the bowlers, as he took 3/17 from his allotted 4 overs. Isuru Udana picked 2/19 from his 4 overs.

Thanuka was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match' for his half-century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022