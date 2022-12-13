Left Menu

Rugby-Former England coach Jones to lead Barbarians against world team

Former England coach Eddie Jones will take charge of the Barbarians for their game against a world 15 at Twickenham in May, the team said on Tuesday.

Representative image

Former England coach Eddie Jones will take charge of the Barbarians for their game against a world 15 at Twickenham in May, the team said on Tuesday. Jones, 62, was sacked by England's Rugby Football Union last week following a year in which England won only five of their 12 tests.

"I'm very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham Stadium -- a venue I have so many fond memories of," said Jones. "I'm more motivated than ever to put on a show." Jones coached the Barbarians in their 33-31 defeat by Fiji in 2019 and his England side were beaten 52-21 by the invitational team in June.

The Australian, who has been linked with the United States side as well as a role back home, said he was looking forward to the May 28 clash with the world team led by former New Zealand coach Steve Hansen. "Going up against Steve rekindles a great rivalry which started in our days competing in Super Rugby and progressed into the international arena," Jones added.

"It'll be a great challenge and one I'm sure we're both relishing."

