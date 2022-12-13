Left Menu

Cycling-Van der Poel has assault convictions quashed in Australia

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, who pleaded guilty to common assault of two teenaged girls before the world championship road race in September, had his convictions and fine overturned by a judge in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 17:01 IST
Cycling-Van der Poel has assault convictions quashed in Australia
Mathieu van der Poel Image Credit: Wikipedia

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, who pleaded guilty to common assault of two teenaged girls before the world championship road race in September, had his convictions and fine overturned by a judge in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on appeal. The 27-year-old had been charged with two counts of common assault after a confrontation with the girls -- aged 13 and 14 -- who he said had repeatedly knocked on his door and then run away. He was convicted and fined A$1,500 ($1,014.15).

New South Wales police said one teenager fell to the ground while the other suffered a minor graze to her elbow after being pushed into a wall. Tour de France stage winner Van der Poel, who was arrested and released, dropped out of the race in the coastal New South Wales city of Wollongong after 30 of the 267 kilometres.

Judge Ian Bourke SC said on Tuesday that Van der Poel's actions had been in "response to annoying and invasive conduct" by the girls and deemed their actions to be a "significant degree of provocation", Australian media reported. Speaking to NCA NewsWire, Van der Poel's lawyer Michael Bowe said he was satisfied with the outcome.

"He (Van der Poel) didn't need a conviction, he's a dedicated sportsman and cyclist," Bowe said. "It's really important these matters were dismissed." In separate comments to broadcaster ABC, Bowe said: "I ran the argument on the basis of loss to Mathieu -- he had one opportunity in his life to win the World Championships and he'd lost that opportunity.

"He'd trained for that opportunity. He'd let his country down, he'd let his team down." Despite the quashing of his convictions, ABC reported that Van der Poel must still serve a 12-month conditional release order. This means he must not commit any offence and appear before the court if called upon during that period.

($1 = 1.4791 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022