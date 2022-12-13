Left Menu

Naseem Shah ruled out of final Test against England due to niggle in shoulder

The fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo a further assessment at the National High-Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation

ANI | Updated: 13-12-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 22:27 IST
Naseem Shah. (Photo-PCB). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the third and final Test against England at Karachi due to a niggle in his bowling shoulder. "A niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem Shah from the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi," said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

The fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo a further assessment at the National High-Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation. The team management has not requested his replacement at this stage.

Both Pakistan and England teams travel to Karachi on Wednesday afternoon. The final Test between England and Pakistan will take place from December 17.

England is currently leading the three-match series 2-0. The visitors won the first Test by 74 runs.

The second Test saw Pakistan put up a better fight, but they still lost by 26 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

