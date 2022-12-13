Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Ronaldo won't be happy if Argentina win World Cup

Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo is not happy with the idea of fierce rivals Argentina winning the tournament in Qatar following his own country's shock exit in the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 23:05 IST
Soccer-Brazil's Ronaldo won't be happy if Argentina win World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo is not happy with the idea of fierce rivals Argentina winning the tournament in Qatar following his own country's shock exit in the quarter-finals. Brazil, who captured their fifth title in 2002 with Ronaldo playing a vital role, suffered a last-eight penalty shootout defeat by Croatia, who Argentina play in the semi-finals later on Tuesday.

"To say I'll be happy for Argentina (if they win), that will not be true, it would be a lie, I will not be a hypocrite," Ronaldo said in an interview with Spanish daily Marca. "We all deserve the World Cup, it's won on the pitch. Argentina are not playing very well, but they have so much desire, they run so much, they have so much heart... And then they have Lionel Messi who is decisive in the final part."

Ronaldo, the twice Ballon d'Or winner who lifted several trophies with his national team including Copa America and Confederations Cup, also discussed Brazil's next coach with Tite leaving the job after failing to win two World Cups. "I wouldn't mind if he was a foreigner. I'd love to see Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti or Jose Mourinho coaching Brazil. But I'm not the one who chooses," he said.

"I'm always at the disposal of the CBF (Brazilian soccer federation) for whatever they want, for any consultation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenue from mRNA vaccines by 2030; Beijing’s U.S. envoy expects further COVID relaxation, easier travel to China and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer sees $10 billion-$15 billion in potential revenu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws and more

Health News Roundup: WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist; New Zeal...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022