KL Rahul wins toss, opts to bat against Bangladesh in first Test

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 14-12-2022 08:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 08:43 IST
India skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against against Bangladesh in the first Test here on Wednesday.

India need to win both matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

India have opted to play with three spinners and two pacers.

India have never lost a Test match to Bangladesh.

Teams: India: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (C), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain.

