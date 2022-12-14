India 85-3 at lunch on day 1

India were reduced to 85 for three at lunch on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, here on Wednesday.

India lost stand-in skipper KL Rahul (22), Shubman Gill (20) and Virat Kohli (1) in the morning session after opting to bat.

At the break, Rishabh Pant (29) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12) were at the crease.

India need to win both the matches of the series to stay alive in the race for the World Test Championship final.

Brief Scores: India: 85 for 3 in 26 overs (Rishabh Pant 29 batting; Taijul Islam 2/34).

