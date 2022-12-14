India win toss, opt to bowl in third women's T20I against Australia

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl in the third women's T20 International against Australia here on Wednesday.

India made one change from their last match playing eleven, with left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad replacing medium pacer Meghna Singh.

Australia made three changes. Grace Harris comes in for Phoebe Litchfield, Nicola Carey for Heather Graham and Darcie Brown replaces Kim Garth.

The five-match series is tied 1-1.

The teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

