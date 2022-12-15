Soccer-Moroccan fans fill World Cup stadium for France semi-final

Moroccan fans filled Qatar's al-Bayt stadium on Wednesday, whistling and cheering to support their team's historic World Cup semi-final appearance against France, after many had struggled to get tickets for the game.

Morocco's success, the best World Cup run by a team from Africa or the Arab world, has been cheered from Baghdad to Bamako during the first World Cup hosted by an Arab state, with the side notching up wins over top European sides Belgium, Spain and Portugal. Thousands of Moroccans have flown into Doha, many from Morocco and others from the diaspora in the Gulf and beyond, helping fill stadiums with the national colours of red and green.

Arab and African supporters have swelled their ranks, as Morocco prepare to play against France, two-times World Cup winners, Morocco's former coloniser and home to many Moroccans. Crowds began forming outside the stadium hours before kickoff as a big security presence including mounted police tried to wean out fans hoping to get in to watch without tickets.

At other Morocco matches, ticketless fans crowded outside the stadium, sometimes blocking the entrance for others and sparking scuffles with police and other fans. Most fans in the stadium seemed to be wearing the colours of Morocco, with many others carrying Palestinian or other Arab flags. France's deep blue colours were little in evidence.

"Everyone in the Arab world is supporting them from their whole heart and with prayers. God willing we will win," said Othman Abu Mizan, a Morocco fan near the stadium. Moroccans arriving overnight on extra flights said they had expected to get tickets on arrival, but many were left disappointed.

"Ninety-five percent of people on the plane didn't have a ticket," said Mohammed, who had waited for tickets alongside his wife and three children. Mohammed Amzil, 30 and Mehdi Gandouze, 25, both Moroccans living in Doha, queued all night at a stadium where some free tickets were handed out.

"We spent the night here and the end of the day and we didn't get anything," Amzil said, adding that he had seen sporadic fights between some of those waiting unsuccessfully. Authorities set up a large screen outside the police cordon at the stadium and directed fans without tickets to watch the game there.

Other fans had been left in Morocco after Royal Air Maroc said overnight that seven flights had been cancelled - half the extra flights that had been expected to fly. It blamed restrictions by the Qatari authorities for the cancellations. Qatar's international media office did not respond to requests for comment.

JUBILANT MOOD In Morocco, excitement was building before kick off. Flags fluttered from homes and buildings in an outpouring of national pride. School children in Rabat chanted soccer anthems.

In France, Tarek Idrissi, 31-year-old national of Morocco and France, was preparing to watch the match at his father's home outside Paris. "Football is from the heart and guts and I am 200% behind Morocco," he said, promising to join other Moroccan fans celebrating on the Champs Elysees in Paris if Morocco win.

French President Emmanuel Macron walked through a crowded Souq Waqif, a Doha tourist area, about 90 minutes before he was due to attend the match, waving to passers by. He had brushed off suggestions he should boycott the World Cup after Qatar faced intense criticism by rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers behind the preparation work in the tiny Gulf state.

Before now, no Arab country had progressed to a quarter final and no African country had reached a semi-final. "I feel so excited that Morocco is still in the race to lift the World Cup. It will be a privilege for Africa," said Aureline Meli, 24, a management assistant in Cameroon's capital Yaounde.

In Abdijan, Firmin Djaha said all people from the Ivory Coast wanted Morocco to win. "It will be a great achievement," he added. After beating Portugal on Saturday, congratulations poured in from African and Arab presidents, prime ministers and sporting greats.

In Rabat, billboards were pasted with pictures of individual players or the whole team, now hot property for advertisers of everything from banks to telecom companies. In the old city, street vendors carried armfuls of memorabilia for sale. Cafes in Rabat removed tables to fit in more seats to watch the game. One cafe was selling places inside to customers.

"We are playing the champions. We are anxious but so happy at the same time. Long live Morocco!" said Mounia Tazi, climbing from her car with two friends to enter a cafe. A bus driver who was supposed to be driving 500 km (300 miles) from Rabat to the city of Nador on Wednesday said he would now leave on Thursday instead.

"I am delaying my departure until tomorrow to be able to enjoy the match," he said, asking that his name was not published so his employer did not get angry with him.

