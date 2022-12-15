Left Menu

India's first innings folds for 404 on day 2 against Bangladesh

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 12:58 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

India were all out for 404 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against Bangladesh, here on Thursday.

Ravichandran Ashwin (58) completed his fifty, while Kuldeep Yadav also contributed a valuable 40 to help India go past the 400-run mark after starting the day at 278 for six.

Chesteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) were the top-scorer for India.

Spin duo of Taijul Islam (4/133) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/112) did most of the damage, while pacers Ebadot Hossain (1/70) and Khaled Ahmed (1/43) also chipped in with one wicket each.

India took lunch break at 348-7.

Brief Score: India: 404 all out in 133.5 overs (C Pujara 90, S Iyer 86, R Ashwin 58; Taijul Islam 4/133, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/112).

