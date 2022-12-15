Left Menu

Manoj Prabhakar quits as Nepal men's team head coach

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar on Thursday stepped down as Nepal team head coach after a four-month stint, the countrys cricket board announced.The 59-year-old Prabhakar, who took 96 wickets and scored 1600 runs from 39 Tests between 1984 and 1995, was appointed to the post in August.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:05 IST
Manoj Prabhakar quits as Nepal men's team head coach
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Former India all-rounder Manoj Prabhakar on Thursday stepped down as Nepal team head coach after a four-month stint, the country's cricket board announced.

The 59-year-old Prabhakar, who took 96 wickets and scored 1600 runs from 39 Tests between 1984 and 1995, was appointed to the post in August. He had also played in 130 ODIs, taking 157 wickets from them.

''Mr. Manoj Prabhakar has stepped down from his position of Nepal Men’s National Cricket Team’s Head Coach with immediate effect on 15th December 2022,'' Cricket Association of Nepal announced on its official Twitter handle.

''CAN has accepted his resignation and wish him the best for his future.'' Prabhakar was at the helm of affairs for the Nepal men's team in only five T20Is and seven ODIs, including four matches in the World Cup Super League 2.

Under him, Nepal had a successful tour of Kenya, winning a five-match T20I series 3-2 and then sweeping the ODIs 3-0. Nepal also won a home ODI series against UAE 2-1 last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022