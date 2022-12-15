Soccer-Sheffield United's McBurnie cleared of assaulting a fan

Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie was cleared on Thursday of assaulting a fan during a pitch invasion following their Championship playoff semi-final against Nottingham Forest. The match in May ended in chaos after home supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate their team's win on penalties.

"(From) what I've heard over the last few days, the prosecution hasn't proved their case to the required standard," District Judge Leo Pyle said, according to a BBC report. Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was head-butted during the chaos, with the person responsible later jailed for 24 weeks and handed a 10-year football banning order.

