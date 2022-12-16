Cricket-Bangladesh 150 all out v India in Chittagong
Bangladesh were all out for 150 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 254, on day three of the opening test against India in Chittagong on Friday. Only Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Mehidy Hasan (25) managed 25 or more for Bangladesh, who were spared the ignominy of the follow on as India opted to bat and set a target instead. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-40.
Reuters | Chittagong | Updated: 16-12-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 10:11 IST
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Bangladesh were all out for 150 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 254, on day three of the opening test against India in Chittagong on Friday. Only Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and Mehidy Hasan (25) managed 25 or more for Bangladesh, who were spared the ignominy of the follow on as India opted to bat and set a target instead.
Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-40. The second and final test is scheduled in Mirpur from Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- India
- Mehidy Hasan
- Bangladesh
- Chittagong
- Spinner Kuldeep Yadav
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Mitchell did fantastic job bowling with the wind": NZ skipper after 3rd ODI against India
India to receive over record USD 100 billion in remittances in 2022: World Bank
Looking forward to supporting India's G 20 presidency next year on building resilient global economy: US
US business body welcomes extension of Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu
India's G20 presidency set to start from today, 100 monuments to be illuminated