Left Menu

Gill scores 80 not out as India reach 140/1 at tea, lead by 394

Brief Scores India 1st innings 404 and 1401 in 39 overs Shubman Gill 80 batting, C Pujara 33 batting, KL Rahul 23.Bangladesh 1st innings 150 all out in 55.5 overs M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 540.

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 16-12-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:53 IST
Gill scores 80 not out as India reach 140/1 at tea, lead by 394
Shubman Gill (Photo: Glamorgan Cricket/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Opener Shubman Gill is closing in on his maiden Test hundred as India reached 140 for 1 at tea on the third day to take complete control of the series-opener against Bangladesh, here Friday.

India now have an overall lead of 394 runs.

Gill was batting on 80 in company of Cheteshwar Pujara (33 batting) as the duo added 70 for the unbroken second wicket stand after skipper KL Rahul (23) was the only wicket to fall in the session. Earlier, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav grabbed his third five-wicket haul as India bowled out Bangladesh for a paltry 150 on the third morning. India captain KL Rahul chose not to enforce a follow-on on the hosts.

Kuldeep, who played his first Test in 22 months, enjoyed career-best figures of 5 for 40 as Bangladesh fell 255 runs short of follow-on saving target of 205 after India scored 404 in their first innings. Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 404 and 140/1 in 39 overs (Shubman Gill 80 batting, C Pujara 33 batting, KL Rahul 23).

Bangladesh 1st innings: 150 all out in 55.5 overs (M Rahim 28, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 25, Kuldeep Yadav 5/40).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022