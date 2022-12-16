India to open campaign against Bhutan in U-20 SAFF Women's Championship
India will open their campaign against Bhutan at the SAFF U-20 Women's Championship in Dhaka on February 3.
The tournament is slated to take place in the Bangladesh capital from February 3 to 9.
After crossing swords with Bhutan in the tournament opener, India will take on hosts Bangladesh on February 5, followed by Nepal on February 7 in a round-robin format.
The top two sides after the round-robin stage will face each other in the final, which will take place on February 9. India fixtures: February 3: India vs Bhutan February 5: Bangladesh vs India February 7: India vs Nepal February 9: Final.
