Soccer-Club World Cup to feature 32 teams in 2025, says FIFA president Infantino

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:31 IST
Gianni Infantino

The 2025 Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, making the format similar to the ongoing soccer World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.

Infantino also said that the 2022 Club World Cup, traditionally held in December but delayed this year due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, will be hosted by Morocco between Feb. 1-11 2023. The decision was taken by the FIFA Council following its meeting on Friday.

