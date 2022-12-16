Sydney Thunder bowled out for only 15 runs, lowest total in senior T20 cricket

Sydney Thunder crumbled in remarkable style on Thursday against Adelaide Strikers as they recorded the lowest score ever seen in a men's professional T20 cricket history. Playing a match in the Big Bash League, Henry Thornton and Wes Agar bowled sensational spells and ended up picking five wickets and four wickets respectively.

Sydney Thunder lost a couple of early wickets due to some brilliance in the field by the Strikers fielders, but Thornton and Agar ripped them apart thereafter. Harry Nielsen ended with five catches and the Thunder batters literally had no answers against the new ball. Only 5.5 overs were needed to bowl out Thunder, the men's T20 innings had never been shorter. They lost by 124 runs against Strikers, who had won the toss and chosen to bat first amassing 139 for 9. Between them, Thunder's hitters recorded five ducks, with fast bowler Brendan Doggett leading the way with 4, thanks to an inside edge that raced to the rope.

Opting to bat first, Adelaide Strikers scored 140 runs. Chris Lynn (36) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) scored the highest to guide their team to a competitive total. Chasing 140, five of the Sydney Thunder batters were unsuccessful in opening their run tally, while the other three players were dismissed after scoring just one run, Brendan Doggett (4) scored the highest in a never-seen-before collapse.

Henry Thornton was the best bowler for Adelaide Strikers, taking up five wickets in 2.5 overs allowing three runs to be scored. As Strikers secured a 124-run victory inside the powerplay. Wes Agar claimed four wickets in his two overs, and Matthew Short also contributed to the wicket total. The 2015 match between the Melbourne Renegades and the Stars produced the lowest Big Bash total ever, which was 57. The Thunder's 15 is also the lowest professional cricket score since 1983 and is tied for the seventh-lowest all-time. (ANI)

