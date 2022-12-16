FACTBOX-Soccer-Messi by the numbers

The following is a look at Argentina captain Lionel Messi's career by the numbers: 499 million: Global followers on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (over 10 times the population of Argentina)

$120 million: Messi's estimated earnings for the 2022-23 season before taxes and agents' fees, according to Forbes. $26.60 million: Messi's estimated transfer value, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory.

2,194: Minutes played in the World Cup. Only Paolo Maldini of Italy has played more (2,217) 853: Club matches for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

701: Club goals for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain 171: International caps

96: International goals 37: Club trophies won

35: Age 25: Matches played at the World Cup (joint record with Lothar Matthaeus)

18: Appearances as captain in the World Cup -- a record 16: World Cup match victories (Miroslav Klose has 17)

16 years: The gap between his first and latest World Cup goals 10: Player of the match awards (first given in 2002)

11: World Cup goals (Argentine record) 7: Ballons d'Or

6: Men to have played in five World Cups Messi, Matthaeus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo) 6: Assists in the knockout phase of World Cups

5: World Cups played in and assisted in 2: World Cup finals

1: Copa America trophy 0: World Cup winners' medals (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

