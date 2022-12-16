Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Messi by the numbers

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:04 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Messi by the numbers

The following is a look at Argentina captain Lionel Messi's career by the numbers: 499 million: Global followers on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (over 10 times the population of Argentina)

$120 million: Messi's estimated earnings for the 2022-23 season before taxes and agents' fees, according to Forbes. $26.60 million: Messi's estimated transfer value, according to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory.

2,194: Minutes played in the World Cup. Only Paolo Maldini of Italy has played more (2,217) 853: Club matches for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain

701: Club goals for Barcelona B, Barcelona, and Paris St Germain 171: International caps

96: International goals 37: Club trophies won

35: Age 25: Matches played at the World Cup (joint record with Lothar Matthaeus)

18: Appearances as captain in the World Cup -- a record 16: World Cup match victories (Miroslav Klose has 17)

16 years: The gap between his first and latest World Cup goals 10: Player of the match awards (first given in 2002)

11: World Cup goals (Argentine record) 7: Ballons d'Or

6: Men to have played in five World Cups Messi, Matthaeus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo) 6: Assists in the knockout phase of World Cups

5: World Cups played in and assisted in 2: World Cup finals

1: Copa America trophy 0: World Cup winners' medals (Compiled by Aadi Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022