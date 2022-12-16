Churchill Brothers, RoundGlass Punjab playout goalless draw; Mohammedan Sporting Club defeat Real Kashmir FC

Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal while Churchill Brothers FC Goa were held to a 0-0 draw by RoundGlass Punjab FC in the Hero I-League on Friday.

A powerful volley from captain Marcus Joseph in the 57th minute proved enough for the hosts in the match where Mohammedan’s Safiul Rahaman and Real Kashmir’s Yakubu Wadudu were shown the red card late in the second half in Kolkata. At the start of the game, both teams were found trying to find their rhythm and contesting for ball possession. Near the half-hour mark, the game started to open up. Jerry Pulamte passed the ball to Issahak Nuhu Seidu, who charged past the Mohammedan defence. The striker did cut in to take a shot but it was saved by the home team custodian Mithun Samanta. On the other end, Real Kashmir defender Jestin George almost scored an own goal. In his attempt to clear a cross from the left, George headed the ball towards his own goal. However, to his relief, Real Kashmir goalkeeper and captain Subhasish Roy Chowdhury was alert enough to avert the danger.

In the 57th minute, Joseph shot Mohammedan into the lead after playing wall passes with Abiola Dauda, who flicked it back for his skipper to find the back of the net with a thumping volley.

The visitors launched a series of attacks after conceding the goal. The Snow Leopards received multiple set-pieces but couldn’t create a goalscoring chance. Ten minutes from the full-time whistle, a physical battle broke down between Joseph and Yakubu Wadudu. As some players from both the teams got involved in a scuffle, the referee, after peace was restored, gave the marching orders to Safiul Rahaman and Wadudu.

The game between Churchill Brothers and Punjab FC began at a slow pace as both teams approached each other cautiously. The home team dominated the play using the overlapping runs on the wings to attack, while RoundGlass Punjab defended well and preferred to build from the back.

At the half-hour mark, Tana won a free kick for the hosts in the attacking third after being brought down by Pranjal Bhumij. Midfielder Sharif Mukhammad took the free-kick but applied too much power as the Afghan’s effort went off target.

With just three minutes of regulation time left, the visitors had the best chance of the night. Substitute Juan Mera took a free-kick in the attacking third, sending the ball deep into the six-yard box. From Mera’s delivery, his fellow substitute Samuel Lalmuanpuia headed the ball towards the penalty spot for Freddy Lallawmawma, who took a first-time shot at goal but it was cleared away by Ponif Vaz at the goalline.

The result took Churchill Brothers’ tally to nine points from eight matches as they remained in ninth place. RoundGlass Punjab now have 14 points, two less than leaders Sreenidi Deccan but with a game in hand.

