Snooker-Welshman Williams becomes oldest to make 147

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 22:51 IST
Welshman Mark Williams has become the oldest snooker player to make a competitive 147 maximum break after cleaning the table during his quarter-final loss at the English Open on Friday.

The 47-year-old three-time world champion was trailing Australia's defending champion Neil Robertson when he sank 15 reds and 15 blacks before potting the colours.

It was the third maximum break of his competitive career and his first since 2010 and could bank him a 5,000 pounds ($6,085) bonus unless anyone else delivers a 147 in the event near London. ($1 = 0.8217 pounds)

