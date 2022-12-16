"Lots to learn from his leadership": IOA President PT Usha after meeting PM Modi

Newly-elected Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president India's legendary athlete PT Usha on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Usha on Friday took to her Twitter handle to share two pictures featuring Prime Minister and said that there is a lot that people can learn from PM Modi's leadership.

"It was a pleasure to meet and interact with Hon. PM @narendramodi ji at his esteemed office today. Lots to learn from his leadership and service to the nation," PT Usha tweeted. Earlier on Saturday, Usha was elected unopposed as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The 58-year-old is also the first Olympian and the first international medallist to hold the top post in the 95-year-old history of IOA. PT Usha's election brings an end to a long-drawn crisis in the faction-ridden IOA which was warned of a possible suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if elections were not held this month.

The star sprinter Usha is one of the greatest athletes to have ever come out of India and brags four gold medals and seven silvers at the Asian Games. She missed out on a podium finish in the women's 400m hurdles at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics by 1/100th of a second. Her timing of 55.42s in LA still holds as a national record. (ANI)

