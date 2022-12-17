Left Menu

Soccer-Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi

"And that's because he's hungry, he's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs, that's what Leo is spreading to the whole team." The former striker is confident that Lionel Scaloni's team can beat the defending champions. "Argentina have all the conditions to take the title," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 02:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 02:00 IST
Soccer-Argentina's Batistuta does not mind losing goal record to Messi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Argentina international Gabriel Batistuta said he was happy to see Lionel Messi overtake him as the country's top scorer at the World Cup in Qatar, where the South Americans are preparing to fight for the title against France on Sunday. Messi reached 11 World Cup goals in his career after scoring a penalty against Croatia in their 3-0 semi-final win.

"(Messi breaking the record) didn't hurt me at all because I enjoyed it while I had it," Batistuta, 53, said in an interview with Argentine newspaper Clarin published on Friday. "Leo deserves this. If there's one person who has to be up there, it's him.

"Messi is not an alien, he is a human being who plays better football than anyone else. When that person exceeds you, you can't suffer, he just gives you pleasure." Batistuta, who scored 10 goals in three World Cup editions between 1994 and 2002, added that Messi has exceeded his expectations at the tournament in Qatar with his five goals, three assists and brilliant all-round play.

"I expected him to be much calmer, but he is playing like a 20-year-old," he said. "And that's because he's hungry, he's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs, that's what Leo is spreading to the whole team." The former striker is confident that Lionel Scaloni's team can beat the defending champions.

"Argentina have all the conditions to take the title," he said. "There's something in the atmosphere, a positive energy, for this to happen. For Messi and for the fans too."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
3
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
4
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022