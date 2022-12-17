Left Menu

Soccer-Striker Rondon departs Everton after contract terminated early

Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon has left Everton after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract, the Premier League team said on Friday. "Everyone at Everton wishes Salomon all the best for the future," the club said in a statement.

Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon has left Everton after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract, the Premier League team said on Friday. The 33-year-old Rondon arrived at Goodison Park from Chinese side Dalian Pro in August 2021 and played 31 games for Everton, scoring three goals in all competitions.

Rondon's contract was set to expire at the end of June 2023.

