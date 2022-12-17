Gandas secures sixth win of season, Lahri second

Gurugram's Manu Gandas continued his dominant display in the PGTI season with a record sixth win of the year at the inaugural SSP Chawrasia Invitational golf tournament here on Saturday.

Gandas' (69-66-72-68) sensational victory, also his seventh career win, came after he posted a solid four-under 68 in the fourth round that saw him finish with a total of 13-under 275.

Gandas saw off the challenge of Indian golfing giants and his playing partners Anirban Lahiri and Gaganjeet Bhullar who finished second and third respectively.

Gandas' triumph at the season's penultimate event earned him the winning cheque of Rs 15,00,000 and helped him climb from second to first spot in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings. He built a significant lead as his season's earnings moved to Rs 80,78,938.

''I'm just looking to continue doing what I do well and not thinking too much about the records. I stuck to my plans through the week and converted a lot of chances, so it was a satisfying performance. My drives and my putting stood out this week,'' Gandas said.

Lahiri (71-65-71-70), who was the third round joint leader along with Gandas, took the runner-up spot at 11-under 277 following his last round of 70.

Bhullar (69-72-67-71) produced a final round of 71 to claim third place at nine-under 279.

Tournament host Chawrasia finished tied 21st at three-over 291. He was the highest-placed among the Kolkata-based professionals.

Gandas began with a couple of good up and down birdies on the first and fourth as Lahiri kept pace with him by also sinking birdies on both those holes. Gandas then began to pull away with two more birdies on the fifth and ninth where he drained putts from a range of seven to 12 feet.

After both the top contenders made birdies on the 12th, the turning point came on the 13th where Lahiri dropped a double-bogey missing the green and his chip-putt while Gandas made a brilliant par-save with an incredible chip that led to a tap-in.

Gandas moved into a comfortable five-shot lead with birdie on the 15th. He finally closed the day with bogeys on the 17th and 18th but still managed to edge out Lahiri, who had a birdie on the 17th, by two shots.

The SSP Chawrasia Invitational, the last full-field event of the season, decided the top-60 who earned exemption on the PGTI for next season. It also made the cut for the season-ending TATA Steel Tour Championship in Jamshedpur next week. The season-ending event will feature a limited field.

