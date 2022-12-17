Australia post 188 for 3 against India in fourth women's T20I

Australia posted 188 for 3 in the fourth women's T20 International against India here on Saturday.

Ellyse Perry top-scored with 72 not out while Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy contributed 42 and 30 respectively.

For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Radha Yadav got one after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl.

Brief Scores: Australia: 188 for 3 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 72 not out, Ashleigh Gardner 42; Deepti Sharma 2/35).

