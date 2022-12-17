Left Menu

Australia post 188 for 3 against India in fourth women's T20I

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 20:34 IST
Australia post 188 for 3 against India in fourth women's T20I
  • Country:
  • India

Australia posted 188 for 3 in the fourth women's T20 International against India here on Saturday.

Ellyse Perry top-scored with 72 not out while Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy contributed 42 and 30 respectively.

For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Radha Yadav got one after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bowl.

Brief Scores: Australia: 188 for 3 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 72 not out, Ashleigh Gardner 42; Deepti Sharma 2/35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022