India down Spain to win Women's Nations Cup, seal Pro League berth
- Country:
- Venezuela
India clinched the inaugural FIH Women's Nation's Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash here on Saturday.
The win confirmed India's berth in the 2023-24 Pro League.
Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from the penalty corner as the Commonwealth Games bronze medalists ended the eight-nation tournament with five wins on the trot.
The Janneke Schopman-coached side had beaten Ireland 2-1 via shootout in the semifinals here on Friday.
India were ranked a spot below Spain (seventh) in the FIH chart.
By virtue of winning the Nations Cup, the Indian team has been promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League, a key event ahead of next year's Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.
India and Spain had played in the FIH women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season as replacement teams after pull-outs by Australia and New Zealand sue to COVID-19 related issues.
India had finished a creditable third in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League. The country has not qualified for the ongoing 2022-23 Pro League season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Asian Junior C'ships: Unnati Hooda wins India's first-ever medal in under-17 category
BRIEF-Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Announces Decision On Mortgage Bond Standards
New Zealand says self-identity enough for transgender athletes in community sport
PV Sindhu's Home Featured in Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Mirrors Her Love For Nature
New Zealand announces review of its handling of COVID-19 pandemic