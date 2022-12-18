Left Menu

This win makes our hearts fill with joy: Sachin lauds Indian blind team for 3rd-straight T20 WC triumph

Brilliant tons by Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy guided India to beat Bangladesh by 120 runs and win their third consecutive title in the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind played here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:14 IST
This win makes our hearts fill with joy: Sachin lauds Indian blind team for 3rd-straight T20 WC triumph
Indian blind cricket team. (Photo- Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday extended congratulations to the Indian blind cricket team for clinching the T20 World Cup for Blind for the third straight time. Brilliant tons by Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy guided India to beat Bangladesh by 120 runs and win their third consecutive title in the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind played here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning the 3rd consecutive T20 World Cup for the Blind. This win makes our hearts fill with joy. Amazing achievement @blind_cricket," tweeted Sachin. India had previously won the titles back in 2012 and 2017.

India remained unbeaten in the course of winning the title. Honourable Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot presented the winners and runners-up trophies. Brief Scores: India - 277/2 in 20 overs (Sunil Ramesh 136*, Ajay Kumar Reddy 100*; Salman - 2/41) vs Bangladesh - 157/3 in 20 overs (Salman 77*, Arif Ullah 22, Md. Ashiqur Rahman 21, Abid 18; Lalit Meena 1/49, Ajay Kumar Reddy 1/12). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022