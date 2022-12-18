Left Menu

Hypocrisy is mind-boggling: Sehwag slams Gabba pitch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 21:15 IST
Hypocrisy is mind-boggling: Sehwag slams Gabba pitch
  • Country:
  • India

Former India batter Virender Sehwag on Sunday slammed Australia for the Gabba pitch after the opening Test against South Africa ended within two days.

As many as 34 wickets fell in 142 overs -- 15 wickets on the first day and another 19 on the second day -- as South Africa were bowled out for 152 and 99 with Australia claiming a six-wicket win.

Australia, who were all out for 218 in their first innings, chased down 34 in 7.5 overs to emerge winner.

''142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling,'' Sehwag wrote on his Twitter handle.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar and former Australian players, including Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh, were also critical of the Gabba track.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on another world

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to start building first sample depot on anoth...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
4
Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

Researchers may have answered decades-old question about how galaxies evolve

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022