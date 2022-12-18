Sports News Roundup: Devin Booker erupts for 58 in Suns' comeback win; Qatar's 2022 World Cup ends with modest ceremony, titans clash and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Devin Booker erupts for 58 in Suns' comeback win

Devin Booker scored a season-high 58 points and Chris Paul canned a crucial 3-pointer late as the Phoenix Suns rallied from 24 points down in the third quarter to outlast the visiting New Orleans Pelicans 118-114 on Saturday. The Pelicans led by 17 points at the break but only by five after the third quarter when Booker and Paul engineered a 15-0 run midway through the period. Phoenix retook the lead for the first time since late in the opening quarter on Paul's 3-pointer with 5:24 to play.

Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday. The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by France, and had said he was "conflicted" about his role and giving it some thought.

Qatar's 2022 World Cup ends with modest ceremony, titans clash

Tens of thousands of soccer fans wearing French and Argentinian colours gathered at Doha's Lusail stadium on Sunday where the 2022 World Cup ends with a dream-like scenario for Qatar: a showdown between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, both stars of Doha-owned Paris St Germain. The throngs overcrowded Doha's metro with Qatar Rail delaying access to the stations as a modest closing ceremony kicked off inside the stadium where dancers celebrated "A Night to Remember". The stadium appeared almost full as the game started, with Argentinian fans vastly outnumbering the French.

Soccer-Argentina v France teams

Following are the starting lineups for Argentina and France for Sunday's World Cup final at Lusail Stadium: Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

Soccer-Messi, Di Maria give Argentina 2-0 halftime lead over France

Argentina led France 2-0 at halftime in the World Cup final on Sunday after Lionel Messi netted his sixth goal of the tournament and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from a thrilling counter-attack. Argentina dominated the opening stages and earned the penalty when Di Maria was fouled by Ousmane Dembele, with Messi sending France keeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way to move to the top of the goalscoring charts in Qatar.

NFL roundup: Vikings pull off biggest NFL comeback, clinch division

Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting prize as the Vikings (11-3) also clinched the NFC North title.

Golf-Rozner claims third European title with Mauritius Open win

Antoine Rozner carded a final round 67 to record a five-shot victory in the DP World Tour's Mauritius Open at the Mont Choisy Le Golf in Grand Baie on Sunday, claiming a third title on the European circuit. The Frenchman went into the final round with a two-shot advantage, but a front nine that included three birdies and an eagle on the par five seventh hole allowed him to pull clear of the chasing pack.

Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Houston deals No. 2 Virginia first loss

Jarace Walker tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as No. 5 Houston handed No. 2 Virginia its first loss, 69-61, Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark added 13 points each, while Jamal Shead had 11 points and four assists. The Cougars (11-1) used their signature defense to limit the Cavaliers to 41.7 percent shooting from the floor and 27.3 percent from 3-point range. Houston shot 49 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin moves closer to all-time record with super-G win

American Mikaela Shiffrin won the super-G race on the slopes of St. Moritz on Sunday to post her 77th World Cup win, taking her to within five victories of teammate Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82. Shiffrin clocked one minute 13.62 seconds, 0.12 seconds ahead of Elena Curtoni from Italy. France's Romane Miradoli took third place, 0.40 seconds behind Shiffrin.

Soccer-France awaits as back-to-back World Cup bid begins

Soccer fans gathered on the Champs Elysees boulevard in Paris and packed bars and sports centres across France as Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina got underway. Supporters near the Arc de Triomphe braved near-freezing temperatures, breaking out into song as they urged "Les Bleus" to bring back the cup for a second straight tournament. Many waved the national 'tricolor' flag above their heads.

