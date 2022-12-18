Left Menu

Soccer-France fight back to draw 2-2 with Argentina and force extra time

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 22:32 IST
France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes late in the game, including an 80th-minute penalty, to salvage a 2-2 draw with Argentina after 90 minutes and force extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday.

The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half and were in complete control until Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback for France, who had looked toothless for much of the game.

