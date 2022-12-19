Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:09 PM EDT on Sunday, December 18
Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after collision Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmup on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-PEES, Field Level Media ---- BASEBALL Reports: Pirates sign C Austin Hedges to 1-year, $5M deal The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement with catcher Austin Hedges on a one-year, $5 million deal, multiple outlets reported.
NFL Sunday's schedule
Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m. Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m.
Lions at Jets, 1 p.m. Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m.
Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m.
Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. Patriots at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.
Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.
Giants at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. --
-- Aaron Judge's 62nd HR ball sells for $1.5M
Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million at auction Saturday night.
BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-JUDGE-AUCTION, Field Level Media --
Report: Cubs finalizing deal with LHP Drew Smyly The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a deal to re-sign left
hander Drew Smyly, ESPN reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-SMYLY, Field Level Media
---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday's schedule Canisius at Penn State, 12 p.m.
Stanford vs. No. 7 Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m. Western Michigan at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Oregon State, 3 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at No. 21 TCU, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m. Northern Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Cal at Santa Clara, 5 p.m. No. 19 Auburn at Southern California, 5:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m. San Diego at Arizona State, 7 p.m.
Washington State vs. No. 11 Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m. ----
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ex-Kent State QB Collin Schlee heading to UCLA
Quarterback Collin Schlee is transferring to UCLA from Kent State.
FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UCLA-KENT-SCHLEE, Field Level Media ----
NBA Sunday's schedule
Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m. New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m. Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. --
Report: Lakers C Anthony Davis (foot) out for a month Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be sidelined at
least a month with an injured right foot, The Athletic reported Sunday.
BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-DAVIS, Field Level Media --
Amar'e Stoudemire arrested on domestic violence battery charge
Six-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night in Miami and charged with a misdemeanor count
of domestic violence battery after allegedly hitting his daughter.
BASKETBALL-NBA-STOUDEMIRE, Field Level Media --
Celtics' Al Horford fined $25K for excessive contact The NBA fined Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford
$25,000 on Sunday for making "unnecessary and excessive" contact with Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner's lower
body. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-HORFORD-FINE, Field Level Media
---- NHL
Sunday's schedule Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.
-- Flyers grant waiver request of F Lukas Sedlak
The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers at his request.
HOCKEY-NHL-PHI-SEDLAK, Field Level Media --
Senators F Austin Watson fined $4K for interference The NHL fined Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson
$4,054.05 on Sunday for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.
HOCKEY-NHL-OTT-WATSON-FINE, Field Level Media --
Capitals F T.J. Oshie (upper body) is day-to-day Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is day-to-day with an
upper-body injury, the team said Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-OSHIE, Field Level Media
---- GOLF
Sunday's schedule PGA -- PNC Championship
---- SOCCER
Argentina beats France on penalties to win World Cup Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Kylian Mbappe and
defending champion France on penalty kicks to win a thrilling World Cup final on Sunday in Lusail, Qatar.
SOCCER-FIFA-WORLD-CUP, Field Level Media ----
ESPORTS Sunday's schedule
CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: World Final at Abu Dhabi Call of Duty League Major I at Raleigh, N.C.
