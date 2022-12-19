Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:09 PM EDT on Sunday, December 18

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:09 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Sunday's schedule

Eagles at Bears, 1 p.m. Falcons at Saints, 1 p.m.

Lions at Jets, 1 p.m. Steelers at Panthers, 1 p.m.

Cowboys at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Chiefs at Texans, 1 p.m.

Cardinals at Broncos, 4:05 p.m. Patriots at Raiders, 4:05 p.m.

Titans at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Bengals at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m.

Giants at Commanders, 8:20 p.m. --

Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after collision Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken

off the field on a stretcher following a collision with a New Orleans Saints player during pregame warmup on Sunday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-ATL-PEES, Field Level Media ----

BASEBALL Reports: Pirates sign C Austin Hedges to 1-year, $5M deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement with catcher Austin Hedges on a one-year, $5 million deal, multiple

outlets reported. BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-HEDGES, Field Level Media

-- Aaron Judge's 62nd HR ball sells for $1.5M

Aaron Judge's American League record-breaking 62nd home run ball sold for $1.5 million at auction Saturday night.

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-JUDGE-AUCTION, Field Level Media --

Report: Cubs finalizing deal with LHP Drew Smyly The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a deal to re-sign left

hander Drew Smyly, ESPN reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-CHC-SMYLY, Field Level Media

---- COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's schedule Canisius at Penn State, 12 p.m.

Stanford vs. No. 7 Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m. Western Michigan at Iowa State, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Oregon State, 3 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at No. 21 TCU, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m. Northern Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Cal at Santa Clara, 5 p.m. No. 19 Auburn at Southern California, 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m. San Diego at Arizona State, 7 p.m.

Washington State vs. No. 11 Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m. ----

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ex-Kent State QB Collin Schlee heading to UCLA

Quarterback Collin Schlee is transferring to UCLA from Kent State.

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UCLA-KENT-SCHLEE, Field Level Media ----

NBA Sunday's schedule

Orlando at Boston, 3 p.m. New York at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m. Golden State at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Denver, 8 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m. --

Report: Lakers C Anthony Davis (foot) out for a month Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis will be sidelined at

least a month with an injured right foot, The Athletic reported Sunday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-DAVIS, Field Level Media --

Amar'e Stoudemire arrested on domestic violence battery charge

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night in Miami and charged with a misdemeanor count

of domestic violence battery after allegedly hitting his daughter.

BASKETBALL-NBA-STOUDEMIRE, Field Level Media --

Celtics' Al Horford fined $25K for excessive contact The NBA fined Boston Celtics forward-center Al Horford

$25,000 on Sunday for making "unnecessary and excessive" contact with Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner's lower

body. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-HORFORD-FINE, Field Level Media

---- NHL

Sunday's schedule Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

-- Flyers grant waiver request of F Lukas Sedlak

The Philadelphia Flyers placed forward Lukas Sedlak on unconditional waivers at his request.

HOCKEY-NHL-PHI-SEDLAK, Field Level Media --

Senators F Austin Watson fined $4K for interference The NHL fined Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson

$4,054.05 on Sunday for interference on Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

HOCKEY-NHL-OTT-WATSON-FINE, Field Level Media --

Capitals F T.J. Oshie (upper body) is day-to-day Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is day-to-day with an

upper-body injury, the team said Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-OSHIE, Field Level Media

---- GOLF

Sunday's schedule PGA -- PNC Championship

---- SOCCER

Argentina beats France on penalties to win World Cup Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated Kylian Mbappe and

defending champion France on penalty kicks to win a thrilling World Cup final on Sunday in Lusail, Qatar.

SOCCER-FIFA-WORLD-CUP, Field Level Media ----

ESPORTS Sunday's schedule

CS:GO -- BLAST Premier: World Final at Abu Dhabi Call of Duty League Major I at Raleigh, N.C.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)