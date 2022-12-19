Left Menu

Couldn't have asked for more: Deepika after unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Monday said she is grateful to have unveiled the trophy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which culminated with a thrilling final that saw Argentina clinch the title for the third time.On Sunday night, Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of the packed audience at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.The 36-year-old actor wore a Louis Vuitton outfit while presenting the trophy that arrived in a titanium-covered, special-order trunk, designed and handmade by expert artisans in the Maisons atelier in Asnieres, France.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:47 IST
Couldn't have asked for more: Deepika after unveiling FIFA World Cup trophy
Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Monday said she is grateful to have unveiled the trophy for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which culminated with a thrilling final that saw Argentina clinch the title for the third time.

On Sunday night, Padukone and former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas presented the trophy in front of the packed audience at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The 36-year-old actor wore a Louis Vuitton outfit while presenting the trophy that arrived in a titanium-covered, special-order trunk, designed and handmade by expert artisans in the Maison's atelier in Asnieres, France. ''From unveiling the FIFA World Cup Trophy to witnessing one of the greatest games in sporting history, I truly couldn't have asked for more... #grateful #fifaworldcup2022,'' Padukone wrote on Instagram.

It's a rare honour that an Indian actor presented the coveted trophy on the finale of the FIFA World Cup.

Argentina finally won the World Cup title, ending its wait of 36 years, as it edged out defending champions France with a 4-2 score on penalties after a 3-3 draw on Sunday. Captain Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in the penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, the final match was witnessed live by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, Farah Khan, Mohanlal and Mammootty. Khan, Padukone's co-star from upcoming actioner ''Pathaan'', joined former English footballer Wayne Rooney for a live chat hours before the match to promote the movie. During their conversation, the 57-year-old superstar told Rooney that his titular character Pathaan is the guy ''you call last minute when you are all tied up and you can't find a solution''.

''For me, if you don't mind me saying, if Pathaan is to be equated to any footballer in the world, before or after or later, it will always be you. You are the tough guy,'' the actor said.

''Pathaan'', directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to be released on January 25 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022