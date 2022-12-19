Rugby-England appoint Borthwick as new head coach to replace sacked Jones
Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:33 IST
England have appointed former captain Steve Borthwick as their new head coach to replace Eddie Jones who was dismissed earlier this month, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Monday.
"Borthwick will be joined by Kevin Sinfield who has been appointed defence coach," the RFU said in a statement.
