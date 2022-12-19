Lanka Premier League: Kandy Falcons down Dambulla Aura by 39 runs

Kandy Falcons beat Dambulla Aura by 39 runs at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022. On Sunday, batting first, Kandy Falcons posted a total of 160 for the loss of 7 wickets.

Chasing down the target, for Dambulla Aura, Jordan Cox and Shevon Daniels opened the innings. The team did not get off to the start they were looking as they were struggling 5/41 in 7.2 overs. Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer with 45 runs from 33 balls, which included 3 boundaries and 2 sixes. Dilum Sudeera contributed with 21 runs towards the end of the innings.

For Kandy Falcons, Oshane Thomas was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 3/15 from his 4 overs. Fabian Allen and Chamindu Wijesinghe took 2 wickets each. Meanwhile, Zahoor Khan and Wanindu Hasaranga took 1 wicket each. Earlier, after winning the toss, Kandy Falcons elected to bat first. For Kandy Falcons, Kavin Bandara (27) and Minod Bhanuka (14) opened the innings.

The duo put up a 31-run partnership in 3.3 overs before Minod was dismissed by Perera. Ashen Bandara was the team's highest scorer with 37 runs from 31 balls, which included 1 boundary and 1 six. Najibullah Zadran also contributed with 22 runs from 18 deliveries.

For Dambulla Aura, Kalana Perera, Dilum Sudeera, and Matthew Forde scalped 2 wickets each. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza took 1/26. Oshane was given the 'Man of the Match' title for his match-winning spell. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)