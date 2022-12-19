Left Menu

Anurag Thakur felicitates Indian blind cricket team following third straight T20 WC win

The players were felicitated by the minister and were given mementoes and shawls

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 20:02 IST
A visual from the felicitation ceremony. (Photo- Anurag Thakur). Image Credit: ANI
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday felicitated in a ceremony the Indian blind cricket team which completed a hat-trick of winning the T20 World Cup for the Blind. The players were felicitated by the minister and were given mementoes and shawls.

Minister of State for Sports Nitish Pramanik was also present at the felicitation ceremony. Thakur took to Twitter to share the interaction with the players, tweeting, "The Indian National Blind Cricket team has made the nation proud with its third consecutive win in the T20 World Cup 2022. It was an honour to felicitate the entire team and interact with the players as they spoke about their journey to the top of the prestigious tournament."

"Felicitation ceremony for The Indian National Blind Cricket Team Shri @ianuragthakur, Hon'ble Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs & Sports & Shri @NisithPramanik, Hon'ble Minister of State congratulated the champions on winning their 3rd T20 World Cup trophy on the trot," tweeted the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media. Brilliant tons by Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy guided India to beat Bangladesh by 120 runs and win their third consecutive title in the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind played here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

India remained unbeaten in the course of winning the title. Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot presented the winners and runners-up trophies. Brief Scores: India - 277/2 in 20 overs (Sunil Ramesh 136*, Ajay Kumar Reddy 100*; Salman - 2/41) vs Bangladesh - 157/3 in 20 overs (Salman 77*, Arif Ullah 22, Md. Ashiqur Rahman 21, Abid 18; Lalit Meena 1/49, Ajay Kumar Reddy 1/12). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

