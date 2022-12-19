Left Menu

Athletics-AIU suspends three Kenyan athletes for doping

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 21:26 IST
Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for two to three years for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics, has been given a two-year ban for use of Methasterone. His suspension dates back to July 31, 2021 and all his results from June 24, 2021 will be disqualified.

Road runners Maiyo Johnstone Kibet and Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai have been suspended for three years for presence of EPO and Testosterone, respectively. All the decisions may be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland.

