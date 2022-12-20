Left Menu

Cricket-India captain Rohit to miss second test against Bangladesh

"He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final test against Bangladesh. "Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second test owing to an abdominal muscle strain." KL Rahul, who captained India in the first test, will continue as stand-in skipper. The second test begins on Thursday in Mirpur.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 13:56 IST
Cricket-India captain Rohit to miss second test against Bangladesh
Rohit Sharma. (Photo- BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
India's cricket board (BCCI) said on Tuesday that captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the second and final test against Bangladesh. Rohit missed India's 188-run victory in the first test after sustaining a blow to the thumb during the preceding ODI series.

"The medical team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity," the BCCI said in a statement. "He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final test against Bangladesh.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second test owing to an abdominal muscle strain." KL Rahul, who captained India in the first test, will continue as stand-in skipper.

The second test begins on Thursday in Mirpur. Squad:

KL Rahul (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

