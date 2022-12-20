Left Menu

Fresh from her 19-ball unbeaten 40 in the fourth T20I against Australia, Indias wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has gained four places in the ICC womens T20I ranking for batters to reach 40th position.Indias Deepti Sharma moved up a place to 32nd spot.Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has made notable progress in the latest weekly update after helping her team score a series-clinching seven-run win in the fourth match against India last Saturday.Gardner, who was named Player of the Match for scoring 42 runs and grabbing two for 20, has advanced one place to ninth in the list of batters.

Young Richa Ghosh gains 4 places in ICC women's T20 rankings
Richa Ghosh Image Credit: Twitter(@13richaghosh)
Fresh from her 19-ball unbeaten 40 in the fourth T20I against Australia, India's wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has gained four places in the ICC women's T20I ranking for batters to reach 40th position.

India's Deepti Sharma moved up a place to 32nd spot.

Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has made notable progress in the latest weekly update after helping her team score a series-clinching seven-run win in the fourth match against India last Saturday.

Gardner, who was named Player of the Match for scoring 42 runs and grabbing two for 20, has advanced one place to ninth in the list of batters. Having also taken two for 21 in the preceding match, she has gained nine places to reach 17th in the rankings for bowlers. The 25-year-old is also up one place to fourth among all-rounders.

In the latest weekly update, that considers performances in the third and fourth matches of the India-Australia series and the second, third and fourth of the one between the West Indies and England, Sophia Dunkley has progressed 19 places to join 12th among batters after scoring 43, 44 and 35 in three matches.

Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry has moved up 17 places to 34th after scores of 75 and 72 not out.

In the rankings for bowlers, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has moved up three places to fourth and also advanced one place to second among all-rounders after grabbing five wickets in three matches. Leg-spinners Afy Fletcher of the West Indies (up one place to 14th) and Alana King of Australia (up 11 places to 27th) have also made notable gains.

In the ODI rankings, former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates is up three places to 14th after scoring a half-century in the abandoned last match of their Women's Championship series against Bangladesh. Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana has moved up three places to 43rd among batters while New Zealand seam bowler Hannah Rowe is up to 32nd position.

