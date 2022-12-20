Left Menu

Sapporo City, Japan Olympic Committee to pause promotion of Sapporo Winter Games bid

20-12-2022
Sapporo City, Japan Olympic Committee to pause promotion of Sapporo Winter Games bid - Kyodo
The city of Sapporo and the Japan Olympic Committee will be pausing active promotion of Sapporo's bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics for "a while", Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

A widening scandal regarding corruption during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has prompted several arrests in connection with suspected bid-rigging, and Sapporo's mayor was quoted last week as saying it might be difficult to carry out promotional activities under current conditions.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone its decision on the host city for 2030, citing concerns about climate change.

