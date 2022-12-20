Left Menu

Inaugural SA20 league to offer Rs 33.5 crore prize money

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 20-12-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 16:09 IST
The latest offering in the world of domestic T20 leagues -- SA20 -- will have a total prize purse of 70 million rand (Rs 33.5 crore approx), the biggest purse in the history of South African franchise cricket.

The franchise-based tournament, scheduled to be held from Jan 10 till Feb 11 next year, is a six-team affair with all the sides backed by Indian Premier League franchises.

''We have worked hard to offer a rewarding and unprecedented incentive in the first season of SA20. This is a first for South African cricket, we have never had this type of competitive incentive in our domestic cricket and it is a further indication of SA20's ambitions to positively impact South African cricket,'' said SA20 league commissioner, Graeme Smith, in a statement on Tuesday.

Six teams -- Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, Durban's Supergiants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape -- will be represented in the tournament by ''world-class players and distinguished coaches and are set to go head-to-head from January 10 at Newlands in Cape Town until the inaugural final on February 11 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg'', said the statement.

The inaugural match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will feature Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, England's T20 World Cup-winning captain Jos Buttler, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and David Miller, among others.

