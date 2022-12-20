Left Menu

Soccer-Wiegman out to ensure England 'bring it home' again at 2023 World Cup

England coach Sarina Wiegman said it would be tough for her team to top an unbeaten 2022 in which they won the women's European Championship at home but said she will ensure they step things up in their bid to win the World Cup next year.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:33 IST
Soccer-Wiegman out to ensure England 'bring it home' again at 2023 World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England coach Sarina Wiegman said it would be tough for her team to top an unbeaten 2022 in which they won the women's European Championship at home but said she will ensure they step things up in their bid to win the World Cup next year. England have not lost in 26 games since Wiegman took charge in September 2021. They qualified for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia with a 100% record and beat reigning world champions the United States at Wembley earlier this year.

"You can't beat that - you can only get equal on that," Wiegman told British journalists at Wembley. "We want to win every game, but we talk about how we can improve the next game... Of course, we want to break all the records, but breaking a record doesn't say what you have to do.

"How do we stick together as a team? I truly believe that's where it starts. The players feel very comfortable with that way of approach. At the moment it works really well and they feel really comfortable. You can tell because we are enjoying ourselves - and winning helps." Before taking over at England, Wiegman heralded a new era for the Netherlands team, her home nation, leading them to a surprise Euro 2017 victory on home soil and following it up with a run to the 2019 World Cup final in France.

The new year will bring another opportunity for the 53-year-old to claim the trophy that eluded her then. "We absolutely we have to get better. We have to take our game to the next stage, to make the chance of being successful as high as possible. We want to develop our style of play so we stay unpredictable.

"Yes, of course we have to dream. We're going to a World Cup just to play, we're going there to win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022