Australia beat India by 54 runs in fifth T20I

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:19 IST
Australia beat India by 54 runs in the fifth and final women's T20I to take the five-match series 4-1 here on Tuesday.

Chasing an imposing 197 to win, the Indian batters cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 142 with Deepti Sharma top-scoring with a 34-ball 53.

Earlier, Ashleigh Gardner (66 not out) and Grace Harris (64 not out) smashed scintillating unbeaten fifties as Australia recovered from 17 for 2 to post 196 for 4, the highest total of the series.

Defending the total, Heather Garham (4/8) took a hat-trick, while Gardner (2/20) scalped two.

For India, Anjali Sarvani (1/30), Deepti Sharma (1/46), Shafali Verma (1/17) and Devika Vaidya (1/26) were among wickets.

Brief scores: Australia: 196 for 4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 66 not out, Grace Harris 64 not out; Devika Vaidya 1/26 ). India: 142 all out in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 53; Heather Garham 4/8).

